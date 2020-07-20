Indiana Corn 59% Good-Excellent, Soybeans at 60%

According to USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Field Office, Indiana corn is rated 59% good to excellent while Indiana soybeans are at 60%. Nationally, corn was rated the same as last week as 69% good to excellent. Soybean conditions were rated nationally at 68%.

The moderate precipitation and warm summer temperatures were conducive to crop development, as the percent of corn silking increased significantly, moving ahead of the five-year average.

The percent of soybeans blooming also remained ahead of the five-year average.

Winter wheat harvest had almost completely wrapped up by the end of the week, slightly ahead of schedule.

Hay harvest progressed ahead of the five-year average, though second cuttings were reported to be light in some areas.

Livestock were reported to be faring well, despite the excessive heat, and pasture conditions declined marginally.

Other activities for the week included fungicide and herbicide applications, pest identification, mowing roadsides, and attending Extension events.

Source: USDA Great Lakes Regional Field Office