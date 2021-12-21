Indiana Changing Cattle, Swine Entry Permit Rules

Beginning January 1, 2022, entry requirements will be different for most cattle and swine.

Currently, with few exceptions, all cattle and swine being transported into Indiana must have a permit issued by the Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH) prior to entry. Beginning in 2022, when a digital certificate of veterinary inspection (CVI) for the transported animals is sent to BOAH electronically prior to entry, the pre-entry permit requirement is waived.

The change is possible because a majority–more than 90 percent–of cattle and swine are regularly moved under digital CUI’s submitted by licensed and accredited veterinarians. Because technology delivers the CVIs to BOAH rapidly and before the animal arrives, the permit has become redundant. Waiving the permit will save producers and veterinary clinics time and an extra step.

Cattle and swine that are accompanied by traditional paper CVIs must still have a pre-entry permit issued by BOAH. Permits may be obtained online any time at: www.in.gov/boah/contact-boah/online-import-permit-request/ or by calling the agency during regular business hours.

A complete list of entry requirements for cattle and swine, as well as a list of approved digital CUI platforms is available online at: www.in.gov/boah.

Source: Indiana State Board of Animal Health