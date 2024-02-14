Indiana Cattle Producer Jeff Sherfield Elected Vice President of the Federation of State Beef Councils

Jeff Sherfield of Spencer, Indiana, was elected Region I vice president of the Federation of State Beef Councils during CattleCon24 in Orlando, Florida. Photo provided by the Indiana Beef Council.

Jeff Sherfield of Spencer, Indiana, was elected Region I vice president of the Federation of State Beef Councils during CattleCon24, held Jan. 31-Feb. 2, in Orlando, Florida. Sherfield will represent 17 states during his three-year term.

“I’m always looking for new ways to serve the industry, and I’m excited to represent Region I in this new role,” said Sherfield.

A Purdue University graduate, Sherfield and his family own Fescue Farms. Sherfield is active in the cattle industry at the local, state and national levels, having served as director with the Owen-Monroe Cattlemen’s Association as well as in leadership roles with both the Indiana Beef Cattle Association and Indiana Beef Council. Sherfield is also actively engaged with the Indiana Angus Association.

The vision of the Federation of State Beef Councils, a division of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), is to build beef demand by inspiring, unifying and supporting an effective and coordinated state and national Checkoff partnership. It provides a voice for producers and qualified state beef councils (QSBCs) to collectively give direction to the Beef Checkoff.

Among other duties, the regional vice president works closely with state beef councils, coordinates regional activities, facilitates Federation Division regional elections and champions Checkoff efforts within the region, especially state beef council engagement in the Federation.

For more information about the work of the Federation of State Beef Councils and the Beef Checkoff, visit www.ncba.org/federation.