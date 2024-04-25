Indiana Beef Producers Visit DC for NCBA Legislative Conference

The Indiana Beef Cattle Association (IBCA) concluded another successful Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C hosted by NCBA. The event brought cattle producers from across the country to Washington to meet with federal agencies and elected members of Congress.

“It was a privilege to join fellow Indiana cattle producers on the Hill serving as an advocacy voice speaking with our state representatives. Even better was the four IJBCA youth members who accompanied us and played an integral role in explaining the needs and concerns of our industry,” said IBCA President Kelley Sheiss. “From the Farm Bill, importance of the checkoff, traceability and black vultures, IBCA’s presence at the legislative conference is an important opportunity to support our membership.”

This year, Indiana had one of the largest contingencies present of any state association and we were one of the few states that brought junior members. IBCA members present were Brian Shuter, Kelley Sheiss, Dr. David Dixon, Andrew Stewart, Jeff Sherfield, Chad Lanum and Tim Schwab. IJBCA Board members present were Grace Klinkhamer, Sidney Stinson, Brady Tracy and Libby Dixon. During the event, these attendees met with 9 legislative officials over the 2 day period. These meetings allowed for discussions of topics important to Indiana Producers. These included:

Farm Bill

Increased funding for the National Animal Vaccine and Veterinary Countermeasures Bank and Disease Diagnostic Laboratories

Strengthen Risk Management and Disaster Relief Programs for Livestock

Maintaining support for voluntary Conservation programs such as EQIP and others

Financial support for EID’s and Readers to ease implementation of voluntary animal traceability programs

Value of the Beef Check-off and fending off attacks to this critical producer controlled investment program

Black Vulture Depredation Relief Act – allowing for increased ability to protect herds from this growing predator problem

Blocking USDA’s move to allow Paraguayan Beef Imports to protect our herds and food supplies

Reinstating the July Cattle on Feed Report that USDA has announced the discontinuation of

Protecting tax provisions that are set to sunset at the end of 2025 at a minimum of current levels, while asking for additional cuts including the complete repeal of the Death Tax

Importance of International Trade and Market Access to remain science-based

“Decisions that are made in Washington not only affect producers, but future generations. It is important to have boots on the ground when discussing transportation, welfare and property taxes,” said NCBA President Mark Eisele. “There is strength in numbers, even if you are supporting the beef industry through NCBA or just your state affiliation. They are looking for advice and stories to make better and informed decisions.”