Indiana Beef Cattle Association to Host IBCA Field Day in Decatur County

The Indiana Beef Cattle Association (IBCA), in partnership with Indiana Bull Evaluation Program (IBEP), is hosting the 2024 IBCA Field Day on Saturday. September 21 at 2 p.m. at Stewart Select Angus, located at 1601 N 200 E, Greensburg in Decatur County.

The IBCA Field Day is an afternoon event where beef producers can come together for fellowship, producer education and a farm tour.

Following the tour, Justin Sexten, Precision Animal Health at Zoetis will discuss genomics and the application to the commercial cattle industry.

Additionally, there will be a panel discussion on marketing featuring the following:

Gordon Lowry, Marketing Report Specialist – Indiana State Department of Agriculture

Danny Orr, Sulfur Creek Cattle Company

Cody Gardner, Superior Livestock

Adam Blessinger, Fischer Farms

All Indiana beef producers, and industry supporters are invited and encouraged to attend this free event. A dinner will be provided for attendees. Please RSVP to [email protected] by Friday, Sept. 13 if you plan to attend.

The Indiana Beef Cattle Association is not-for-profit membership organization for Indiana beef producers and has a long and storied history of representing beef producers’ interests at the legislative and regulatory tables, in sharing industry information with those producers and in providing member services and support. The IBCA is committed to helping beef producers increase their profitability, develop a stronger beef operation and keep up to date with information critical to beef production.

For more information visit the Indiana Beef Cattle Association website at IndianaBeef.org.

Source: Indiana Beef Cattle Association