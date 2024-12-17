Indiana Beef Cattle Association Announces Winners From 2024 Hoosier Beef Congress
The Indiana Beef Cattle Association (IBCA) is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 Hoosier Beef Congress, held December 6-8, at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
The Hoosier Beef Congress remains one of the most anticipated events on Indiana’s agricultural calendar, and 2024 was no different. Between the 821 total exhibitors, there were 574 Showmanship, 662 Heifers and 394 Steer entries.
2024 Hoosier Beef Congress Winners
Steers
- Grand Champion Steer – Harlee Henney, Angola
- Reserve Grand Champion Steer – Cortney Hockemeyer, Columbia City
- Third Overall Steer – Cohen Kober, Liberty Center
- Fourth Overall Steer – Bryce Hofing, Coatesville
- Fifth Overall Steer – Piper Unger, Carlisle
Heifers
- Grand Champion Heifer – Braylen Schaeffer, Hagerstown
- Reserve Grand Champion Heifer – Reid Utterback, Elwood
- Third Overall Heifer – Mercedes Ferree, Sullivan
- Fourth Overall Heifer – Chase Harker, Hope
- Fifth Overall Heifer – Mercedes Ferree, Sullivan
Showmanship
Overall Champion: Gabrielle Tebo, Idaville
Senior:
- Champion – Gabrielle Tebo, Idaville
- Reserve Champion – Carlee Musser, Otterbein
- 3rd – Harlee Henney, Angola
- 4th – Hadley Hendrickson, Farmland
- 5th – Lauren Peddycord, Trafalgar
Intermediate:
- Champion – Grant Rumple, Decatur
- Reserve – Glennys McGurk, Kingman
- 3rd – Jacob Stofer, Warsaw
- 4th – Mercedes Ferree, Sullivan
- 5th – Alexa Lowe, Macy
Junior:
- Champion – Catelynn Hockemeyer, Columbia City
- Reserve – Landree Warnock, Urbana
- 3rd – Cohen Berry, Rockville
- 4th – DeLaney Truebenbach, Knightstown
- 5th – Kylee Pettigrew, Columbia CIty
Novice:
- Champion – Piper Unger, Carlisle
- Reserve – Cortney Hockemeyer, Columbia City
- 3rd – Piper Cates, Modoc
- 4th – Elsie Rudolf, Aurora
- 5th – Macyn Miller, Frankfort