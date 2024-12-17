Indiana Beef Cattle Association Announces Winners From 2024 Hoosier Beef Congress

The Indiana Beef Cattle Association (IBCA) is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 Hoosier Beef Congress, held December 6-8, at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

The Hoosier Beef Congress remains one of the most anticipated events on Indiana’s agricultural calendar, and 2024 was no different. Between the 821 total exhibitors, there were 574 Showmanship, 662 Heifers and 394 Steer entries.

2024 Hoosier Beef Congress Winners

Steers

Grand Champion Steer – Harlee Henney, Angola

Reserve Grand Champion Steer – Cortney Hockemeyer, Columbia City

Third Overall Steer – Cohen Kober, Liberty Center

Fourth Overall Steer – Bryce Hofing, Coatesville

Fifth Overall Steer – Piper Unger, Carlisle

Heifers

Grand Champion Heifer – Braylen Schaeffer, Hagerstown

Reserve Grand Champion Heifer – Reid Utterback, Elwood

Third Overall Heifer – Mercedes Ferree, Sullivan

Fourth Overall Heifer – Chase Harker, Hope

Fifth Overall Heifer – Mercedes Ferree, Sullivan

Showmanship

Overall Champion: Gabrielle Tebo, Idaville

Senior:

Champion – Gabrielle Tebo, Idaville

Reserve Champion – Carlee Musser, Otterbein

3 rd – Harlee Henney, Angola

– Harlee Henney, Angola 4 th – Hadley Hendrickson, Farmland

– Hadley Hendrickson, Farmland 5th – Lauren Peddycord, Trafalgar

Intermediate:

Champion – Grant Rumple, Decatur

Reserve – Glennys McGurk, Kingman

3 rd – Jacob Stofer, Warsaw

– Jacob Stofer, Warsaw 4 th – Mercedes Ferree, Sullivan

– Mercedes Ferree, Sullivan 5th – Alexa Lowe, Macy

Junior:

Champion – Catelynn Hockemeyer, Columbia City

Reserve – Landree Warnock, Urbana

3 rd – Cohen Berry, Rockville

– Cohen Berry, Rockville 4 th – DeLaney Truebenbach, Knightstown

– DeLaney Truebenbach, Knightstown 5th – Kylee Pettigrew, Columbia CIty

Novice: