Indiana Beef Cattle Association Announces 2020 Scholarship Winners

The Indiana Beef Cattle Association has announced the recipients of this year’s scholarships. IBCA awarded $6,000 to students who are currently enrolled in college and who plan to continue their education through an undergraduate degree program or certification from an accredited college, university, or technical school.

The five scholarship winners are Kallie Anne Knott, Bryce Hayden, Bailey Tomson, Hattie Duncan, and Regan Culp.

Kallie Anne Knott – $1,500, Kallie attends Purdue University majoring in Animal Sciences

Bryce Hayden – $1,500, Bryce attends Purdue University majoring in Agriculture Education

Bailey Tomson – $1,000, Bailey attends Purdue University majoring in Biochemistry

Hattie Duncan – $1,000, Hattie attends the University of Illinois majoring in Animal Sciences

Regan Culp – $1,000, Regan attends Purdue University majoring in Animal Sciences/Agribusiness

Funding for the IBCA Scholarships is derived from the annual stalling auction held in advance of the Hoosier Beef Congress.