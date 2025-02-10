Indiana-Based TerraForce Receives $375K in Investor Funding to Expand Operations

$375,000 in funding from new investors is how much money a new company based out of Vincennes, Indiana has raised to expand their operations—and further connect AI with the ag industry.

“This oversubscribed round and presales of our recurring services serve as a powerful validation of our vision to reshape the future of farming,” says Mike Jacob, the founder and CEO of TerraForce.

His company has developed a robotic harvester that uses AI to identify whether watermelons and pumpkins are ripe and ready for harvesting. Then, the AI technology is used to carefully pick the fruits with very little human oversight.

“We’re solving farmers’ most severe problem in melon production and that’s labor,” he says. “Labor is hard to get, plus labor is expensive. It was conversations with growers—before this company even existed—that really brought it into existence and got it off the ground.”

Jacob says the AI and robotic technology can also be used for more than just harvesting.

“The other cool thing we can do with the machine in its current configuration is we can conceivably plant the live plants at the beginning of the season,” he says. “Right now, that’s pretty labor-intensive because it’s done by hand. But, we can use these same robotic arms with different end effectors to grasp the plants and plants them into the ground.”

Plus, without the embedded costs of having to use large farm labor teams, Jacob says that TerraForce could have a significant impact on the U.S. watermelon and pumpkin industries.

“[Our company and technology] are going to make U.S. fruit more competitive with import fruit,” says Jacob. “If you look at the import trends for melons over the past 10-20 years, all the growth has been captured by imports. Domestic production is flat to slightly down. That’s because we couldn’t compete on price until now.”

Terra Force says they can reduce labor expenses by $690 an acre

He adds that Terra Force is also working on using AI to develop harvesters for other specialty crops—such as tomatoes, lettuce, and cucumbers.

“Some of the recent developments that have enabled this are that the use of Deployable AI, or Edge AI, that we can have out in the field without an internet connection determining, ‘What is a watermelon? What’s not a watermelon? What’s ripe? What’s not ripe?’ and how the robot should travel to get to the melon and get it back up into the machine.”

To learn more about Indiana-based TerraForce, visit TerraForce.ai.

