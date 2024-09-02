Indiana-based NanoBio Designs Creates Grain DNA Tests to Rapidly Identify Traits for Elevators, Export Terminals

Ryan Skaar, co-founder and COO of NanoBio Designs. He spoke with Hoosier Ag Today during the AgriNovus Indiana QUADRANT event on July 17. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

A new ag company based in Indiana is working to make things much easier for grain elevators, export terminals and food processors.

“So, we like to say that we want to make genetic detection ‘No Big Deal’ for harvested grain distributors and seed suppliers across the U.S. and globally,” says Ryan Skaar, co-founder and COO of NanoBio Designs.

He and his team have developed a new DNA test for grain buyers to use on harvested corn and soybeans to check for different traits.

“How do we track those traits across as a supply chain—so whether that’s GMO or non-GMO. It could be soybeans or corn grown for ethanol purposes or pharmaceutical purposes,” he says. “Some of the technology used to track those traits across the supply chain are a little bit inefficient. You have to take samples, send them off to a lab, and wait three or four days. Meanwhile, you just had 50 trucks roll into an elevator and if you’re a farmer, you’re waiting for your grain to get approved, or if you’re an elevator, you’re waiting to get that grain marketed and on to the next spot.”

He says NanoBio Designs has developed a device that can be used on-site to speed up the process.

“We’re trying to put a genetic detection device in a cartridge system at every single elevator so that they can validate the traits that are moving across their supply chains and market those effectively so that they’re validated across the supply chain,” he says.

According to Skaar, their on-site grain DNA detection tests could save the ag industry billions of dollars.

“A while back, China had ejected a large load of StarLink corn. That can lead to a $2 billion economic loss. Because that grain was rejected, where do you send that grain? If we can actively track our traits across the supply chain and provide that information, we can reduce risks of cross-contamination of different varieties—as well as make sure that they’re getting into their intended purposes to provide that value that that farmer grew it for and what that elevator is marketing that grain towards.”

Read more about the new technology from Indiana-based NanoBio Designs at NanoBioDesigns.com.

