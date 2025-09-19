Indiana-Based Insignum AgTech Receives $2.4 Million in Funding to Further Grow Company

Imagine if your plants could turn purple to let you know they’re sick? That technology has already become a reality thanks to Insignum AgTech.

The company, which is based in Indiana, has announced the successful closing of its Series Seed funding round, raising $2.4 million led by Innova Memphis, with participation from Elevate Ventures, Purdue Strategic Ventures, and others, including the first ever investment from the newly-formed FFA Ventures fund.

Insignum creates new genes out of plant DNA that enables crops to turn color in the early stages of a specific stress, such as disease. The first gene causes corn to turn purple at the site of infection seven or more days before symptoms of the disease are apparent. Research has proven it does not react to other stresses, such as insect attack or physical damage.

Growers and agronomists are empowered to address the problem:

Exactly when the true problem begins, before visible symptoms, Precisely where to determine priority zones or fields, and Only if needed by using data driven decisions yielding improved ROI and confidence in crop management.

Insignum’s technology has been successfully field-tested for five years. Testing in 2025 includes an additional leading seed company and the farmer-owned Keystone Cooperative.

“Insignum’s ability to give growers a visual, actionable alert is revolutionary,” said Dean Didato, partner at Innova Memphis. “By enabling precision agriculture to spot fungal pressure and treat appropriately ‘Exactly when, Precisely where, and Only if’ required, their technology is set to transform crop management and promote sustainable farming practices.”

As a result of these successful field trials, Insignum will use funds to advance their first trait through their commercial pipeline. In addition, they will begin development of a disease-signaling trait for canola.

To deliver these milestones, Insignum has hired several new employees.

Chris Cook, Insignum’s Director of Commercial Operations, started in June. Chris rose to Syngenta’s Head of Business Development for North America, where he signed key partnerships with Fortune 500 food and fuel companies.

Pon Samuel, Ph.D., started in September as Insignum's Chief Innovation Officer. Pon had an illustrious career as a Distinguished Laureate at Corteva Agriscience , most notably as one of the inventors of their Enlist E3® crop trait.

“I’m excited about the years ahead for agriculture and Insignum,” said Kyle Mohler, Founder & CEO. “Challenging times lend themselves to finding new solutions. Data driven decisions based on advanced notification of crop stresses will be transformational for agriculture. Exactly when. Precisely where. Only if.”

Read more at InsignumAgTech.com.