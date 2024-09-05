Indiana-based Gripp, Inc. Vying for $100,000 in Farm Bureau’s Ag Innovation Challenge

The Co-founders of Gripp, Inc. From left-to-right: Tracey Wiedmeyer, who also serves as Gripp’s CEO; and Jenkin Lee, who is the company’s Product Service Manager. Photo courtesy of Gripp, Inc.

Gripp, Inc., which is based in Indiana, is among ten ag start-up companies vying for a top prize of $100,000 in the 2025 Farm Bureau Ag Innovation Challenge.

The competition provides an opportunity for individuals to showcase ideas and business innovations in agriculture.

Gripp digitizes equipment management processes to allow manufacturers and farmers to be more proactive on things like preventative maintenance, food safety requirements, process safety management, vendor/servicer engagement and employee training.

The company, which was founded in 2023, is led by Co-Founders Tracey Wiedmeyer and Jenkin Lee. Wiedmeyer also serves as Gripp’s CEO, while Lee is the company’s Chief Product Officer. Gripp is the third ag startup launched from DIAL Ventures’ program through Purdue University’s Applied Research Institute.

This is the 11th year of the Challenge, which was the first national business competition focused exclusively on rural entrepreneurs launching agriculture- and food-related businesses.

Farm Bureau is offering $145,000 in start-up funds throughout the course of the competition.

The 10 semi-finalist teams will participate in a virtual pitch round with three judges representing various sectors of the agricultural supply chain.

In addtion to Gripp, Inc., the other nine semi-finalist teams are:

GSR Solutions, Vermont

Halio, Utah

Just-In Traps, Texas

Labby, New York

Northstar Lime LLC, Minnesota

Padma Agrobotics LLC, Arizona

Poultry Patrol, Iowa

ReEnvision Ag, Iowa

Rhize Bio Inc., North Carolina

The four finalist teams advancing to the final round each receive $10,000 and will be announced Oct. 17. The finalist teams will compete at the AFBF Convention on Sunday, Jan. 26, in front of a live audience of Farm Bureau members, investors and industry representatives, competing for top titles and prizes:

Farm Bureau Ag Innovation Challenge Winner, total of $100,000

Farm Bureau Ag Innovation Challenge Runner-up, total of $25,000

The American Farm Bureau Federation, in partnership with Farm Credit, continues to elevate the importance of entrepreneurship in agriculture through the contest.

“New ideas and innovative businesses have continually pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in farming,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. “We doubled the prize and the impact for this competition, which helps entrepreneurs grow their ideas into products that support farmers and ranchers in their mission to provide the food, fuel and fiber we all rely on.”

Farm Bureau recognizes and supports these rural businesses with generous funding provided by sponsors Farm Credit, Bayer, John Deere, Farm Bureau Bank, Farm Bureau Financial Services and T-Mobile.

To learn more about Gripp, Inc., visit www.Gripp.ag.

To learn more about the Challenge visit fb.org/challenge.

Sources: American Farm Bureau Federation, Gripp, Inc.