Indiana-based Action Equipment Sales Company Sees Direct Benefit from the Farm Economy

Ben Braughton, an Equipment Specialist with Action Equipment Sales Company during the 2024 National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville. His company is based in Indianapolis with additional locations in Fort Wayne, Evansville, and Louisville. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

https://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/2103/2024/02/21191315/CJ-WRAP-HAT-FARM-ECONOMY-IMPACT-ON-PRESSURE-WASHER-SALES-022124.mp3

When you think of farm equipment, you may think of tractors, combines, sprayers and the heavy machinery that are all used as part of a farm operation. But farmers also buy and use a lot of smaller equipment, which is why many companies—including one based in Indiana that sells power washers—are directly impacted by the farm economy.

Action Equipment Sales Company, which is headquartered in Indianapolis, had a booth at the recent National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville. During the event, farmers stopped by to ask about the sales and service of their industrial cleaning equipment, such as their industrial high-pressure washers and floor scrubber machines. The company also sells portable heaters for use in barns and farm workshops during the winter.

Ben Braughton, an Equipment Specialist with Action Equipment Sales Company, says when farmers have a good year, like many did last year, they see a spike in sales of new equipment.

“We have seen a few folks that are wanting to upgrade because they had a good year in 2023, but a lot of them will hold off until they do have a good year,” says Braughton. “We take a lot of trade-ins on their old equipment and when it gets ‘long-in-the-tooth’, they’re more apt to come by, and it’s years like this that we see a lot more of that.”

Braughton says there’s been a high demand for new pressure washers within the ag industry. Especially for use at the end of planting season and harvest season.

“We sell to contract cleaners that also just go out and make a living washing combines for other farmers,” he says. “We also see a lot of that with trucks as well. We set up wash bays for truck washes.”

In addition to their home office in Indianapolis, Action Equipment Sales Company also has locations in Fort Wayne, Evansville, and Louisville.