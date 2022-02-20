Indiana Applications for Open United Soybean Board Seat Being Accepted

The Indiana Soybean Alliance (ISA) seeks candidates for an open seat on the United Soybean Board (USB). Interested soybean farmers must submit an application to ISA by Feb. 28.

Comprised of 78 volunteer farmer-directors, the USB oversees the investments of the national soybean checkoff on behalf of all U.S. soybean farmers. All USB directors serve three-year terms. Indiana holds four seats on the USB board.

The soybean checkoff program allows farmers to contribute to the market development, promotion, production and utilization of soybeans. The USB farmer-directors ensure the investment of checkoff funds create value for soybean farmers in appropriate programs. USB asks that directors commit to attending three board meetings each year, usually in February, June and December. In addition, directors serve on committees or other subgroups. If appointed, the term would begin December 2022.

Any Indiana farmer eligible to apply must grow soybeans or own or share in the ownership and risk of loss of soybeans. Although the USDA Secretary appoints directors to the USB board, the ISA – as the state soybean checkoff organization – submits director candidate names to the USDA for consideration.

Indiana soybean farmers who want to be an ISA nominee to the USB board, should complete a background form and a candidate questionnaire.

Visit www.indianasoybean.com/election or call Madeline Lilly, ISA Sustainability and Value Creation Project Manager, at 317-614-7926 for an application. All forms must be received in the ISA office by Sunday, Feb. 28, 2022.