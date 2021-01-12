Indiana Annual Crop Summary

Indiana farmers reported harvesting excellent crops in 2020, according to USDA NASS, Indiana Field Office. The 2020 crop was much improved over a water slogged, dismal 2019 crop.

Indiana corn production in 2020 totaled 982 million bushels, 21 percent above 2019. Corn acreage harvested for grain totaled 5.25 million, up 9 percent from 2019. The average yield of 187 bushels per acre was 18 bushels above 2019.

Indiana soybean production totaled 329 million bushels, up 21 percent from 2019. Harvested acreage was 5.68 million, up 320 thousand from 2019. The average yield of 58 bushels per acre was 7 bushels above 2019 and was a record high yield.

Nationally, corn for grain production in the United States was estimated at 14.2 billion bushels, up 4 percent from the 2019 estimate. The average yield in the United States was estimated at 172.0 bushels per acre, 4.5 bushels above the 2019 yield of 167.5 bushels per acre. Estimated yields in 2020 were up from the previous year across most of the Northern Plains and Eastern Corn Belt. Record yields were estimated in Georgia, Kentucky, New Mexico, Oregon, and South Dakota. Corn planted area, at 90.8 million acres, was up 1 percent from the 2019 estimate. Area harvested for grain was estimated at 82.5 million acres, up 1 percent from the 2019 estimate.

National soybean production in 2020 totaled 4.14 billion bushels, up 16 percent from 2019. The average yield was estimated at 50.2 bushels per acre, 2.8 bushels above 2019. Planted area for the Nation, at 83.1 million acres, was up 9 percent from the 2019 planted acreage. Soybean growers harvested 82.3 million acres, up 10 percent from 2019. Record high yields occurred in Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, and Tennessee.