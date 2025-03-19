Indiana Ag Organizations Bring the Farm to the Statehouse

Legislators and other government employees at the Indiana Statehouse and Government Buildings don’t often (if ever) get to make it out to the farm, so on National Ag Day, the farm came to them! “Farm to Capitol” took place in downtown Indy Tuesday and was a success by any measure!

Indiana’s Family of Farmers, a non-profit organization comprised of Indiana ag organizations like the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, Indiana State Board of Animal Health, the Indiana Corn Marketing Council, Indiana Soybean Alliance, American Dairy Association of Indiana, Indiana Pork Producers, Indiana Beef Council, the Indiana State Poultry Association, and Indiana Farm Bureau, put on the event just outside the Statehouse.

Those organizations set up booths to focus on consumer outreach and education. Legislators, employees, and plenty of young children came by to see the chickens, pigs, goats, and Malibu the cow out on Bicentennial Plaza as well. The current Ag Leadership Program through AgrIInstitute, Class 21, participated in a meal packing event through the Million Meal Movement where they packed nearly 4,000 meals to send to Second Harvest Food Bank in Muncie.

Hear our interview about the event with Don Lamb, director of the Indiana State Dept. of Agriculture, below.