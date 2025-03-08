Indiana Ag Leader Jeff Troike to Retire from Keystone Cooperative

After serving for 43 years as an Indiana ag leader, Jeff Troike has announced his retirement as Executive Vice President of Keystone Cooperative, which will officially take effect on August 31.

A native of North Judson in Starke County, Indiana, and a 1982 Purdue University graduate in animal sciences, Troike has spent his career shaping the cooperative landscape.

His journey began in 1986 when he took on the role of general manager at West Central Indiana Co-op. Through strategic leadership and a keen eye for industry trends, he played a pivotal role in the wave of consolidation that reshaped the agricultural retail channel.

In 2017, he became president and CEO of Ceres Solutions Cooperative, one of the Midwest’s largest cooperatives, serving over 60,000 customers across agronomy, energy, and feed.

Troike’s leadership culminated in the historic 2024 merger of Ceres Solutions and Co-Alliance, forming Keystone Cooperative. In his current role as Executive Vice President, he has continued to influence policy and strategic initiatives to benefit cooperative members and the broader agricultural industry.

His impact extends beyond Keystone, with leadership roles on the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives board and Land O’Lakes board since 2010.

In 2016, Troike was honored with Purdue University’s Distinguished Agriculture Alumni Award for his significant contributions to the industry. In 2025, he was awarded the Purdue Agricultural Alumni Association’s highest honor—the Certificate of Distinction—which is presented each year to those who have contributed to agriculture, forestry or natural resources through career accomplishments, organizational involvement, community service and other activities.

“Jeff’s strategic vision and dedication to the cooperative system have left an incredible mark on the agriculture industry,” said Kevin Still, President and CEO of Keystone President. “For over three decades, I have had the privilege of working in agriculture and energy with Jeff, witnessing firsthand his ability to navigate industry challenges with a forward-thinking mindset and an unwavering focus on the success of our farmer-members. His impact will be felt for years to come.”

“Jeff’s leadership has always been guided by a deep commitment to the farmer-members he served. His ability to listen, innovate, and lead with integrity has strengthened not only Keystone Cooperative but also the cooperative system as a whole,” remarked Rick Brubaker, Keystone Director. “Jeff has never lost sight of what matters most—helping farmers succeed.”

“Jeff has been instrumental in the formation of Keystone Cooperative, and he always keeps the needs of our farmer-members and employees at the forefront,” remarked Bill Peters, Keystone Board Chairman. “Beyond the business itself, Jeff has built a culture where both farmers and employees can thrive—one rooted in integrity, service, and a relentless commitment to success. His impact will be felt for generations to come. On behalf of the Board, I wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement.”

