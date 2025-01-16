Indiana Ag Groups Urge Senate to Confirm Brooke Rollins for US Ag Secretary

A number of Indiana ag organizations and businesses are urging Senate leaders to promptly confirm Brooke Rollins as the next U.S. Secretary of Agriculture.

A letter signed by more than 400 ag organizations and businesses was addressed to Sen. John Boozman (R-AR), Senate Ag Chair; as well as Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Ranking Member of the Senate Ag Committee. The letter was also sent to Sen. John Thune (R-SD), Senate Majority Leader, and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senate Minority Leader.

Among those based in Indiana who signed the letter include: Indiana Soybean Alliance, Indiana Corn Growers Association, Indiana Farm Bureau, Agribusiness Council of Indiana, Corteva Agriscience, and the Indiana Ethanol Producers Association.

Also signing the letter was the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA), which is led by Ted McKinney from Tipton County, Indiana—as well as the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, led by Chuck Conner from Benton County, Indiana.

The letter urges Senate members to “promptly confirm Ms. Rollins as the next U.S. Secretary of Agriculture”:

“It is important for Congress to act on Agriculture Secretary-designate Rollins’ nomination in light of the many difficulties facing America’s farmers and rural America. We need her leadership now at USDA to advocate for a new farm bill, stabilize an agricultural economy in decline, support the full food and agriculture and forestry value chain, and continue American agriculture’s long history of providing the most secure, affordable and nutritious food supply in the world. USDA has the power to help turn things around with strong leadership. We look forward to Agriculture Secretary-designate Rollins bringing her unique experience and capabilities to tackle the challenges facing agriculture and rural America once confirmed.

“As such, we urge your Committee and the entire U.S. Senate to promptly confirm Ms. Rollins as the next Secretary of Agriculture.”

Rollins was originally targeted to appear before the Senate Ag Committee on Wednesday, Jan. 15 for her confirmation hearing. However, Politico reported that her hearing had to be postponed due to delays with FBI background checks and ethics disclosures provided to the Senate. A new date for Rollins’ hearing has not been announced.

CLICK HERE to read the full letter urging Senate Ag leaders to promptly confirm Brooke Rollins as the next U.S. Secretary of Agriculture.