Indiana Acreage Summary

Indiana farmers planted 5.40 million acres of corn for all purposes in 2021, unchanged from last year, according to Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Indiana Field Office. Planting began early and farmers experienced an easy planting season with favorable conditions that allowed farmers to complete planting by early June. There was adequate soil moisture throughout the planting period. Corn acreage expected to be harvested for grain totaled 5.25 million acres, also unchanged from last year.

Soybean acreage planted or to be planted for all purposes in Indiana is estimated at 5.70 million acres, unchanged from last year. Soybean acreage for harvest is expected to total 5.69 million acres, up fractionally from a year earlier.

Winter wheat planted acres of 380,000 in Indiana are up 27 percent from the previous year. Area expected to be harvested for grain, at 300,000 acres, is up 20 percent from a year ago. Wheat yield and production will be updated in the July 12 Crop Report. Producers expect to harvest 530,000 acres of dry hay in 2021. Alfalfa hay acreage, at 250,000 acres, is up 30,000 acres from last year, and all other dry hay acreage, at 280,000 acres, is unchanged from 2020.

Nationally, corn planted area for all purposes in 2021 is estimated at 92.7 million acres, up 2 percent or 1.87 million acres from last year. Compared with last year, planted acreage is expected to be up or unchanged in 28 of the 48 estimating States. Area harvested for grain, at 84.5 million acres, is up 2 percent from last year.

U.S. soybean planted area for 2021 is estimated at 87.6 million acres, up 5 percent from last year. Compared with last year, planted acreage is up or unchanged in 28 of the 29 estimating States.

The 2021 winter wheat planted area in the U.S., at 33.7 million acres, is up 11 percent from last year and up 2 percent from the previous estimate. Of this total, about 23.6 million acres are Hard Red Winter, 6.59 million acres are Soft Red Winter, and 3.50 million acres are White Winter.