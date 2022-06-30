Indiana Acreage: Corn Down Six Percent; Soybeans Up Four Percent for 2022

A corn field next to Union Chapel United Methodist Church south of Germantown, Indiana, near St. Paul in Decatur County. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

Indiana farmers planted 5.10 million acres of corn for all purposes in 2022, down six percent from last year, according to Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician from the Indiana Field Office with the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Planting was delayed somewhat in Spring 2022 due to cold, wet conditions, but Indiana farmers made excellent planting progress and had surpassed the five-year planting average by the third week of May. There was adequate soil moisture throughout the planting and emergence period, though of late, conditions have turned dry.

Corn acreage expected to be harvested for grain totaled 4.95 million acres, also down six percent from last year.

Soybean acreage planted or to be planted for all purposes in Indiana is estimated at 5.85 million acres, up four percent from last year. Soybean acreage for harvest is expected to total 5.83 million acres, up three percent from a year earlier.

Winter wheat planted acres of 310,000 in Indiana are down 9 percent from the previous year. Area expected to be harvested for grain, at 250,000 acres, is down 7 percent from a year ago. Wheat yield and production will be updated in the July 12 Crop Report.

Producers expect to harvest 540,000 acres of dry hay in 2022. Alfalfa hay acreage, at 280,000 acres, is up 20,000 acres from last year, and all other dry hay acreage, at 260,000 acres, is down 20,000 acres from 2021.

Nationally, corn planted area for all purposes in 2022 is estimated at 89.9 million acres, down four percent or 3.44 million acres from last year. Compared with last year, planted acreage is expected to be down or unchanged in 35 of the 48 estimating States. Area harvested for grain, at 81.9 million acres, is down 4 percent from last year.

U.S. soybean planted area for 2022 is estimated at 88.3 million acres, up one percent from last year. Compared with last year, planted acreage is up or unchanged in 24 of the 29 estimating States.

The 2022 winter wheat planted area in the U.S., at 47.1 million acres, up one percent from 2021. The 2022 winter wheat planted area, at 34.0 million acres, is up 1 percent from last year, but down 1 percent from the previous estimate. Of this total, about 23.5 million acres are Hard Red Winter, 6.86 million acres are Soft Red Winter, and 3.61 million acres are White Winter.

On June 1, 2022, Indiana corn stocks totaled 305 million bushels, 17 percent above a year earlier, according to Nathaniel Warenski of USDA NASS, Indiana Field Office. About 48 percent of the corn was stored on farms. The third quarter disappearance was 242 million bushels, compared with 256 million bushels a year earlier.

Soybean stocks on June 1, 2022, were 74.8 million bushels. That was 12 percent higher than stocks a year earlier. The third quarter indicated disappearance was 90.7 million bushels, up 20 percent from the same period a year ago. Farm stocks of soybeans were 23.0 million bushels. Wheat stocks on June 1, 2022, were 8.62 million bushels, 34 percent above a year ago. Fourth quarter indicated disappearance was 9.60 million bushels, compared with 5.17 million bushels last year. End of marketing stocks were approximately 30 percent of supply.

Nationally, corn stored in all positions on June 1, 2022, totaled 4.35 billion bushels, up 6 percent from June 1, 2021. Of the total stocks, 2.12 billion bushels were stored on farms, up 22 percent from a year earlier. Off-farm stocks, 2.23 billion bushels, were down 6 percent from a year ago. The March – May 2022 indicated disappearance was 3.41 billion bushels, compared with 3.58 billion bushels during the same period last year.

Soybeans stored in all positions on June 1, 2022, totaled 971 million bushels, up 26 percent from June 1, 2021. Soybeans stocks on farms totaled 331 million bushels, up 51 percent from a year ago. Off-farm stocks, 640 million bushels, were up 17 percent from last June. Indicated disappearance for March – May 2022 totaled 960 million bushels, up 21 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Old crop all wheat stored in all positions on June 1, 2022, totaled 660 million bushels, down 22 percent from a year ago. On-farm stocks were estimated at 93.0 million bushels, down 34 percent from last June. Off-farm stocks, 567 million bushels, were down 19 percent from a year ago. The March – May 2022 indicated disappearance was 364 million bushels, 22 percent below the same period a year earlier.

Sources: Indiana Acreage Summary for June 30, 2022; Indiana June 1 Grain Stocks Report.