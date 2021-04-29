Indiana 4-H Youth Development Announces Statewide Summer Event

Indiana 4-H Youth Development invites youth in grades 7-12 to participate in the 2021 Indiana 4-H Road Show, an 18-day event series of fun and learning for all.

Instead of bringing crowds together for such annual summer events as 4-H Academy at Purdue, State 4-H Junior Leader Conference and 4-H Round-Up, Indiana 4-H has planned 18 one-day sessions, each focused on a different area of interest and held at multiple locations throughout the state.

“The Indiana 4-H Road Show will engage youth with Purdue University faculty and staff members as they have come to expect from our typical, on-campus events during the summer,” said Casey Mull, assistant director of Extension, 4-H youth development. “We are excited to bring a little bit of the West Lafayette campus to our 92 counties.”

Students will gather in person while learning from Purdue experts virtually. From bees and wildlife to exploring career choices, financial management, aviation, emergency medical services and more, youth will learn about the topics of their choice through hands-on activities.

Each day will begin with on-site check-in at 9 a.m. ET. Sessions will begin at 9:30 a.m., with lunch at noon, and end at 3:30 p.m. following afternoon programming. In-person sessions will follow local health and safety guidelines.

Registration is $25 per person per day or $100 per person for five days. The registration fee includes lunch, a special 4-H item and resources related to that day’s Road Show session. Register by May 15 at 4-H Online. Current 4-H membership is not required to participate.

Session descriptions, location lists, and registration details can be found at purdue.ag/4hroadshow. Contact your local 4-H youth development educator for more information and registration help.