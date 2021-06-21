Increased Reports of Sulfur Deficient Corn

https://hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/sulfur-deficient-corn-wrap.mp3

Purdue Extension Corn Specialist Dan Quinn tells HAT that, overall, the corn crop looks very good across Indiana. He is starting to hear reports from all over the state about sulfur deficiencies.

“I think it’s been a combination of 1. The cool soils we had early on in the season, the lack of mineralization from that soil organic matter of that sulfate being released to the corn plant. And 2. We’re seeing it in the sandier areas of fields, low organic matter areas of the fields, we’re just not seeing that mineralization of that sulfur. I think stuff is beginning to warm up, that corn plant is really starting to grow, those roots are really starting to go deeper and spread in that plant, so I think corn plants are steadily coming out of that sulfur deficiency. But it’s something to be aware of. We’ve been seeing quite a bit of that striped corn, that sulfur deficient corn, throughout the state.”

If you have sulfur deficient corn, what should you do?

Quinn says, “The first thing I ask is have you sidedressed yet? If you have not sidedressed yet, you can put ammonium thiosulfate, a liquid sulfur product, in with your sidedress nitrogen application. Usually, we want to see about 10-15 pounds per acre. If you have sidedressed already, you can come back with a dry product over the top. Something like gypsum, which is calcium sulfate. That could potentially help.”

Quinn says the best option of the two is to put it in with your sidedress nitrogen application. He says you could come in with a dry product like ammonium sulfate as well, but he recommends gypsum.