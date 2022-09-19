Ideal Weather Last Week Pushed Indiana Corn and Soybeans Closer to Maturity

Harvest is underway in Indiana, though it has been minimal at this point. According to USDA NASS State Statistician Nathanial Warenski, ideal weather conditions last week aided dry down in corn and soybean fields, though the maturation of both crops still lagged behind their respective five-year averages.

Indiana corn is 86% dented and 29% mature. According to Warenski, 66% of corn for silage has been harvested while harvested corn for grain is only at 1%, behind the five-year average pace of 6%. Indiana corn is rated 54% good-to-excellent.

Indiana soybeans are also rated 54% good-to-excellent. 42% of beans are dropping leaves and only 1% of soybeans have been harvested in the state.

In his weekly report, Warenski adds that winter wheat seedings began in some areas and hay harvest progressed as well. Other activities for the week included tomato harvest, manure applications, and preparing equipment for harvest.