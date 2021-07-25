ICMC, ISA, Purdue to Offer Regional Programs on Farm Succession Planning

Many Hoosier farmers today have benefitted from the choices and plans made by their fathers or grandfathers more than 50 years ago. The practice of planning for a farm’s future is a legacy that can be passed forward to tomorrow’s generations.

With that spirit, the Indiana Corn Marketing Council (ICMC) and the Indiana Soybean Alliance (ISA) have partnered with Purdue University’s Institute for Family Business and Purdue’s Center for Commercial Agriculture to offer four regional meetings on succession planning titled “Growing a Legacy.”

“Will the next generation lose everything that you have built? How do you define success? The time to plan for their success is now,” said ISA Chair Matthew Chapman, a farmer from Springport, Ind. “Join ISA, ICMC and Purdue to help you prepare strategic decisions with the latest information. We cannot make the next generation be profitable, but we can make the path straight and narrow for them to follow.”

Purdue University’s Renee Wiatt, Dr. Maria Marshall and Dr. Michael Langemeier will lead the programs. These one-day meetings will occur in four locations around the state:

Aug. 9 – Hotel Indigo, 400 Brown Street, Columbus, IN 47240

Aug. 10 – Fair Oaks Farm, Farmhouse Restaurant and Conference Center, 754 N. 600 East, Fair Oaks, IN 47943

Aug. 12 – Blue Gate Inn, 800 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana, IN 46565

Aug. 16 – Tanglewood Weddings and Events Barn, 4779 W. 1060 North, Boonville, IN 47601

Each meeting will run from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. local time, and a lunch will be provided. There is no charge for the workshop, however registration is required. Anyone planning to attend must register by Aug. 2. Each meeting is limited to 30 participants.

Visit www.indianasoybean.com/events or call 317-347-3620 to register or for additional information. This program is paid for by Indiana corn and soybean checkoff dollars.

“Thinking about what happens to your farm in 50 years may not be a daily consideration. But you can take one day, consider it, and plan the course of your farm’s future,” said ICMC President Joshua Miller, a farmer from Anderson, Ind.