ICE Ordered to Pause Immigration Raids on Ag Businesses

President Trump’s administration directed immigration officials to largely pause raids on farms, hotels, restaurants, and meatpacking plants. Reuters said that information came from an internal email, a senior Trump official, and a person familiar with the matter.

The order to scale back on immigration raids came from President Trump himself. It appears to slow down a late-May demand from White House aide Stephen Miller for more aggressive immigration raids. The source told Reuters that the President wasn’t aware of the extra enforcement push, and once it hit him, he pulled it back.

The President posted on his Truth Social site that he disapproved of how farmers and hotels were being affected. The United Farm Workers union said last week that it was skeptical the new directive would help workers without legal status.

The New York Times reported the turnaround in deportations of farmworkers came after Ag Secretary Brooke Rollins raised concerns.