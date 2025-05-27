Hydroponic Crop Production Workshop to be Offered for Home, Commercial Growers

Krishna Nemali, associate professor of horticulture and the controlled environment agriculture Extension specialist, shows workshop participants effective methods of growing crops hydroponically. (Photo provided)

Purdue University’s Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture will offer a one-day workshop about hydroponic crop production July 12 for home and commercial growers.

Participants will learn about hydroponic crop production, how to manage environmental conditions, and considerations for small-scale and commercial-scale production. Krishna Nemali, associate professor of horticulture and the controlled environment agriculture Extension specialist, will lead the workshop.

“The workshop will provide both classroom-style and experiential learning opportunities to participants,” Nemali said. “The hands-on activities take place in one of our greenhouses that showcases different hydroponic production systems and vegetable crops. Both sessions are highly discussion-oriented and provide many opportunities for interaction among participants and trainers.”

The workshop will run from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture classroom and greenhouse complex at 625 Agricultural Mall Drive, West Lafayette.

Registration costs $60 per person and will be capped at 40 people. Parking is free, and lunch and snacks will be provided. Attendees can register and learn more here. For questions or additional information, please contact Lori Jolly-Brown at [email protected].