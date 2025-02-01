Hurdles Remain to Pass a Farm Bill Even With One-Party Control

With Republicans in control of the House, the Senate, and the White House, getting a Farm Bill across the finish line this year should be a breeze, right? As legendary college football analyst Lee Corso would say, “Not so fast my friend!”

Joe Dagher, Head of Public Affairs for Farm Credit Mid-America, told a crowded room Wednesday night in Lafayette during an Ag Outlook Seminar they hosted with Halderman Real Estate that bipartisan support is still needed.

“And the challenge it’s facing in 2025 is that there is a little bit of uncertainty as to how the budget reconciliation negotiations are going to impact the agriculture committees and what cuts they may have to make. And if those cuts are coming out of the Farm Bill, that’s going to complicate how the farm bill process comes together.”

Another complication facing Farm Bill passage is that nearly 60% of Congress has never voted on a Farm Bill before.

“That’s an incredible amount of people when you think about the education and the breadth of a farm bill and ag policy. And there are very few opportunities for members of Congress to vote on agriculture policy outside of a farm bill. And so, as a community, we’re going to have to advocate for our causes and make sure folks understand the importance of what it means for rural America, for agriculture, and also for those who rely on the nutrition program.”

317 members of Congress have not voted previously on a Farm Bill.

Dagher says the House will likely act first on legislation, but it’s not going to be as simple as just re-introducing last year’s proposals.

“That’s because of this budget reconciliation legislation that’s going to instruct, potentially instruct, the House and Senate Agriculture Committees to trim some programs down which will potentially complicate the negotiations. So, it’s in flux in terms of when it’s going to happen, but both have goals to meet first half of the year.”

