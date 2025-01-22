Huntington University Names Robert Pepper as Next President

Huntington University, which is based in Huntington, Indiana, has named Dr. Robert Pepper as their next president. He will succeed Dr. Sherilyn Emberton, who has served as the university’s president since 2013 and will officially retire on May 31.

Pepper currently serves in the role of executive director and assistant to the president for innovation and university partnerships at Messiah University in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Pepper graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from Messiah College in 1992, followed by a Master of Science degree in counseling: college student development from Shippensburg University in 1994, and he earned a PhD in organizational leadership from Regent University in 2009.

One of Emberton’s major accomplishments during her time as president includes the establishment of Huntington University’s Department of Agriculture, which began in 2015. The university’s agriculture department now offers six bachelor’s degrees and includes a farm lab and an animal science education center. Huntington touts itself as one of only a handful of evangelical universities in the U.S. to offer a four-year agriculture program.

Source: Huntington University