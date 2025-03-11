Huntington University Ag Student Places in Top Four of Collegiate Farm Bureau Discussion Meet

Huntington University agriculture student Lilly Pryor participated in three rounds of discussion before making it to the Final Four round of this year’s American Farm Bureau Young Farmers & Ranchers Collegiate Discussion Meet in Denver. While Pryor didn’t win the competition, she walked away with a $2,100 scholarship courtesy of CHS Foundation.

The Collegiate Discussion Meet is designed to replicate a committee meeting where discussion and active participation are expected from each college participant. They are then judged on their ability to exchange ideas and information on an agricultural topic and find answers or solutions related to it. This year’s discussion revolved around how young farmers and ranchers can diversify their farm and ranch businesses to increase revenue.

Pryor is set to graduate from Huntington in December with a bachelor’s degree in both ag education and agribusiness communications. The Johnson County native also won a $1,000 scholarship for winning the Indiana Farm Bureau Collegiate Discussion Meet in November 2024.