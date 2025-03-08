How Xyway® Brand Fungicides Can Help Corn Producers Tackle Tar Spot

If you’re a corn producer, you know how Tar Spot has reared its ugly head over the past several growing seasons. That’s why you may want to consider Xyway® brand fungicides to help fight this fungal disease.

“[Across] northern Indiana and southern Michigan, Tar Spot is probably the driving pathogen for a lot of decisions on the farm,” says Adam Byrne, Technical Service Manager with FMC.

Even though Tar Spot can move in at different times throughout the growing season, Byrne says that you can apply Xyway® brand fungicides at planting to provide proactive protection against Tar Spot.

“It could be VT/R1 at that tassel time, and it could be later and closer to R3 or R4—so, by not having to worry about those other disease pathogens and worrying about timing it to target Tar Spot moving into the field, now you can probably get away with one for foliar applications that’s well timed versus two foliar applications in-season. Now, you’ve saved on application costs and product costs, so there’s a return on investment right there too.”

Although you can’t completely eliminate Tar Spot, he says Xyway® brand fungicides can help corn growers suppress the disease.

“It’s almost like having a healthier system going into an infection. You can ward it off better,” says Byrne. “We’re seeing consistently in the field that Tar Spot moves in, but the Xyway®-treated acres seem to be holding it off a little longer. That gives you a wider window to react, which is an improved flexibility and that’s more applications to the farmer, so it gives them some flexibility and some control on those timings. It’s not controlling Tar Spot, but it is definitely holding it back and giving you a longer window to react.”

