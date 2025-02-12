How Xyway® Brand Fungicides Can Help Corn Growers Defend Their Yield Potential

If you’re a corn grower, you’re already thinking about disease management and defending your yield potential for 2025. That’s why you may want to consider Xyway® brand fungicides this year.

“One thing with farming that’s predictable is unpredictability. We know there’s going to be challenges during the season—diseases are one of them—but, we don’t know from year-to-year what diseases are going to be the problem,” says Adam Byrne, Technical Service Manager with FMC.

He says that disease pressure for corn crops is no longer a matter of “if” but “when”.

“Protecting those corn plants early on proactively is really important because it gives you that leg up when those problems arise,” he says. “That’s where Xyway® is a really big fit because it is something that we put on at planting, it has that systemic inside-out protection, and then as disease is rears its ugly head, we’ve already got that protection there.”

Byrne adds that XyWay® brand fungicides offer a unique form of disease protection.

“When we think about fungicides for disease management, we’re thinking about foliar applications, but Xyway® is something we can put down at planting. It’s taken up by the roots and it moves through the vascular tissue and it gets translocated into leaf tissue all season long, so you have that inside-out protection,” he says.

“We don’t think of season-long protection with other fungicides. You can put it down at planting, it’s moved through the plant, it’s there to protect you from those diseases when they arise, and it gives you that flexibility to time other applications to when diseases start appearing,” says Byrne.

