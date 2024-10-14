How Teter Retreat and Organic Farm Feeds Those in Need in Hamilton County

Katy Rogers (center), Director of Operations with Teter Retreat and Organic Farm in Hamilton County, with volunteers in front of the farm’s organic vegetable field and greenhouses. Photo courtesy of Teter Retreat and Organic Farm.

Helping to feed those in need is the goal of a non-profit organization and its farm called the Teter Retreat and Organic Farm near Noblesville in Hamilton County.

“This year, we will donate 50,000 servings to the Hamilton County Harvest Food Bank, area meal programs, and families in need—with a goal of targeting 100,000 donations a year,” says Katy Rogers, Director of Operations at Teter Retreat and Organic Farm.

She says the 117-acre farm, which is located at 10980 E. 221st Street near Noblesville, has a very unique story.

“The property was given to Noblesville First United Methodist Church by Ruth Teter in 1981,” says Rogers. “In 2016, after developing out a retreat center, one of the pastors at the church went to the Pacific Northwest on a trip. He went to some not-for-profit farms that were growing food to feed the hungry in their community. He came back inspired and got people on board, so they decided to start an organic farm that would donate food and take care of our neighbors.”

She says one of the three main goals of the farm is to produce organically-grown vegetables, fruits, eggs and honey to help feed more than 32,000 food insecure people in Hamilton County.

Rogers says that the farm is very diverse in its production.

“We have 42 varieties of vegetables that we grow. We also have a mixed-species orchard of 280 tree—apples, peaches, pears, and plums. In addition, we have a cut flower field and 30 beehives so it’s a lot!” she says.

Katy Rogers, Director of Operations with Teter Retreat and Organic Farm near Noblesville in Hamilton County. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

All of the food that is planted and harvested is through the help of more than a hundred volunteers, which is the second goal of the organization—to provide a sense of community for volunteers to combat the loneliness epidemic and give people purpose and an opportunity to build personal relationships and friendships with fellow volunteers.

The third goal of Teter Retreat and Organic Farm is to serve as an example of environmental stewardship, which is why they solely use organic methods to produce food for those in need.

“We feel a sense of responsibility when it comes to our riverfront area—in particular, we have over a mile along the White River,” says Rogers. “The river has had some pollution issues in the past and we feel it’s very important that we steward that riparian space to mitigate flood waters for the folks who need their houses spared downriver from us and to slow that pollution that accumulates in that river so people can enjoy fishing and recreation there. We felt that getting certified organic would help set up a baseline for our management practices on the property and spur some really important conversations.”

She hopes the story of Ruth Teter’s generous gift to her community serves as inspiration to others.

“Not-for-profit organizations, churches, and large land holders often can use just a small portion of what they have to create a significant impact in their community,” says Rogers. “I want to encourage people to investigate that. Tithing part of your land into a land trust, to new farmers, or to an organization that’s going to do something to have a legacy impact in your community.”

Katy says that Teter Retreat and Organic Farm may also serve as both a model and a resource to start other non-profit farms to help feed those in need throughout many different communities all across Indiana.

“We would love to show you around our farm, have conversations with you about what’s possible in your space, and share our own experiences,” she says. “We’re not the only ones—maybe have a conversation with your local USDA Farm Service Agency, have conversations with your Extension office, with those representing local college campuses in the area, and figure out what your priorities are for your land use. Then we can all pull together in that direction.”

CLICK HERE to read more about Teter Retreat and Organic Farm.

CLICK BELOW to hear Hoosier Ag Today’s interview with Katy Rogers, Director of Operations at Teter Retreat and Organic Farm near Noblesville in Hamilton County.

CLICK BELOW to watch a video produced by Teter Retreat and Organic Farm about their farm and organization.