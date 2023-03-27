How Soybeans are Used by SYNLawn to Create Artificial Turf

The soybeans grown in Indiana and across the country are being used for more than just food and fuel. They’re also being used by a company called SYNLawn®.

“It’s short for ‘synthetic lawn’, and we are very pleased to have soy on the back of the turf,” says Rob Dant, Director of Commercial Sales with SYNLawn®.

The United Soybean Board, which is the national soybean checkoff, has partnered with SYNLawn® to develop the technology that uses soybean oil to replace 60 percent of the petroleum-based polyurethane in common artificial grass products.

“We’re found in a lot of different ways. It can be as playful as a playground. It can be performance-based, like a golf facility or a golf putting surface. It can also be found in senior living facilities where it’s helping with dementia care. It’s also used on rooftops in urban areas that extend that livable space, as well as larger landscape projects that are connecting green corridors throughout a city,” says Dant.

Since the soy-based backing helps the turf become more sustainable, many large cities are seeing the benefits of installing SYNLawn® at their city parks and greenspaces.

“It gives them the option to use a U.S.-based product that is also sustainable and carries a very strong marketing story for them as well,” says Dant. “It also includes technology—not just soy—but antimicrobials, anti-statics and anti- algaecides that are important for waterways so we are always looking for ways that we can be more sustainable.”

Dant says one of the best places to check out SYNLawn® in use is during your family’s next visit to The Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

“We have a fantastic SYNLawn® distributor right there in Indianapolis,” says Dant. “If you have a chance to go to The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, you’ll see our product there including a putting course that was designed by Pete Dye.”

To learn more about soy-backed SYNLawn®, visit SYNLawn.com.

