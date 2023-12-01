How Pivot Bio PROVEN® 40 is Replacing 40 Pounds Per Acre of Synthetic Nitrogen

Randy Minton, Head of Commercial Sustainability with Pivot Bio. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

If you’re a corn producer and you’re looking to save time and money—and shift away from using synthetic nitrogen during next year’s growing season, you may want to check out PROVEN® 40 by Pivot Bio.

Unlike other forms of nitrogen that leach into waterways or volatilize into the air, the microbial nitrogen solution that is used is right there on the roots and makes it into the plant over the course of the growing season.

“Pivot Bio’s technology—with microbial nitrogen fixation delivered to the root of the crop—is very unique in the industry, but it delivers a better form of nitrogen and really gives us an opportunity to work with growers on a more stable, more weatherproof form of nitrogen, and an opportunity to replace synthetic nitrogen on the farm,” according to Randy Minton, Head of Commercial Sustainability with Pivot Bio.

He adds that PROVEN® 40 can replace up to 40 pounds per acre of synthetic nitrogen without compromising yield. The product also eliminates the need for extra equipment and field passes, ultimately saving corn producers time and money.

“What we have are two different methods of applying our product,” says Minton. “One is a liquid in-furrow product that a farmer can apply with their planter equipment liquid through the system. The other one is on-seed where we treat the seed in advance and offer that up to the growers for the microbes.”

After launching PROVEN® 40 in 2019, the company says it’s been used on five million acres across the U.S.

