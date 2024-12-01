How Miravis® Neo Can Help Fight Fungal Diseases for Next Year’s Corn and Soybean Crops

If you’re one of our many farmers, you know how frustrating fungal diseases can be—whether it’s Tar Spot in corn, or Sudden Death Syndrome in soybeans.

T.J. Binns, an agronomist with Syngenta, says you may want to consider Miravis® Neo corn and soybean fungicide for 2025.

“The one thing that sets Miravis® Neo apart from other fungicides on the market is our Carboxamide SDHI inhibitor fungicide that goes into it,” says Binns. “This is revolutionary when we sit there and look at controlling diseases. The thing about it is it has very good persistency and very good stamina on controlling the residual with Tar Spot disease.”

He says that Miravis® Neo tackles a number of different corn fungal diseases.

“When you sit there and look at it—yes, we have to control Tar Spot, but at the same time, you’re probably dealing with some Northern Corn Leaf Blight. You’re probably dealing with some Gray Leaf Spot, and you’re dealing with stress also, so the stress mitigation of the active ingredient that’s in in Miravis® Neo helps with all those. On top of that, we’ve already got two other active ingredients in there—so there are a total of three different active ingredients in this one product to help you prevent the disease that you’re looking at,” he says.

Binns adds that Miravis® Neo fungicide also does the trick to fight fungus pressure on soybeans—including White Mold.

“There are a couple of different ways we can approach that,” he says. “You have to think about how White Mold works. So, it’s going to infect during bloom, so we have to be very careful how we make these applications to be able to get the best out of it if we’re looking for White Mold control. So, you can even make either make a single application, or you can make a split application—basically two applications of Miravis® Neo to be able to do a better job of controlling your White Mold.”

