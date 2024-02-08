How Maple Leaf Farms Contributes to Indiana’s Number One Ranking for Duck Production

The Maple Leaf Farm team at “An Evening Under the Stars” banquet hosted by the Indiana State Poultry Association at The Indiana Roof Ballroom in downtown Indianapolis. From left to right: Zach Tucker, Director of Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility; Janelle Deatsman, Communications Manager; Scott Tucker, Chief Executive Officer of Maple Leaf Farms. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

When it comes to Indiana agriculture, you might think of corn, soybeans, wheat, pork, beef and dairy. But, did you know that Indiana is number one in the U.S. for duck production?

That’s because the state is known for a number of different commercial duck farms—including Maple Leaf Farms in Kosciusko County.

Scott Tucker is the CEO of Maple Leaf Farms, which was started by his grandfather in 1958. In its first year, the company produced only 280,000 ducks. Today, Maple Leaf Farms has grown its annual duck production to more than 9-12 million.

During “An Evening Under the Stars” banquet hosted by the Indiana State Poultry Association, Scott shared with Hoosier Ag Today that one of the reasons Indiana is the top spot for duck production is due to the state’s corn and soybean producers who provide the grains that become high-quality feed for Maple Leaf’s ducks.

“We’re so grateful for their efficiency and their abilities to produce the tremendous amount of grains and oil seeds that we need to be successful,” he says. “We put great pride into testing and ensuring the quality of those feed ingredients because we ultimately know that what goes into that duck is what you—as a consumer—ultimately experience from a quality and taste perspective, so we’re very appreciative of Hoosier farmers for that.”

Scott says the success of Maple Leaf farms and Indiana’s duck industry is also due, in large part, to the high demand for duck products throughout the Asian markets.

“In China alone, they consume four billion ducks a year,” he says. “A long time ago, we knew we had opportunities to export to a number of those Asian markets—Japan, South Korea, China in particular—and we continue to do business with those countries, whether it’s the actual whole duck or certain parts, but also the by-products, which are a much more affordable protein source for those countries.”

In regards to those duck by-products, Zach Tucker, who serves as Director of Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility with Maple Leaf Farms, says that the duck’s feathers also provide revenue for the company.

“We have several subsidiaries, such as Eurasia Feather Company and DOWN Inc. in Grand Rapids, Michigan, who are high-end producers of down for pillows and comforters,” says Zach. “It’s a really great opportunity to provide this great product that helps people sleep at the end of the day nd provide some warmth.”

The Tucker family, which has owned and operated Maple Leaf Farms in Kosciusko County, Indiana, since 1958. Photo courtesy of Maple Leaf Farms.