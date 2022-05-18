How Hot, Dry Conditions Have Sped Up Planting Progress Across Indiana

Shelby County farmer Martin Eberhart plants soybeans near Marietta, Indiana. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

So far in Indiana, 40 percent of corn and 28 percent of soybeans have been planted according to the USDA as of May 16, which is a significant jump in the state’s planting progress from the week before.

“In my almost 30 years’ experience, I was amazed at how many acres got planted last week,” says Eric Wornhoff, Field Sales Representative for Specialty Hybrids.

“Stuff is coming out of the ground like I never would have dreamed to be. Five or six days ago, I figured we’d have to tear everything out and replant, but fortunately we have been very blessed,” according to Wornhoff.

He says the hot, dry weather last week also helped Indiana farmers, even though we didn’t experience much of transition between winter and summer-like conditions.

Eric Wornhoff, Field Sales Representative with Specialty Hybrids.

“For the first time in many years, I think that when you looked at the soil conditions at planting, [they] were probably less than desirable just because there’s kind of a seal over the on the surface of the soil and it just didn’t air out and dry out as quickly as it should have,” says Wornhoff.

“[The] good news about that is a lot of fields I looked at that were planted with more of a chunkier texture than we like actually was the saving grace of some of the rains we got. It didn’t seal over and turn into a heavy crust and the crop is actually able to push through in most of those conditions unless it’s an area where water sat for a while.”

Although it’s been a much later start to when seeds are in the ground, Wornhoff says many of the new hybrids that been developed can still reach their physiological maturity before that first killing frost in the fall.

“A lot of the hybrids, what guys and gals don’t realize is 112-day corn actually might have 115-day male with 107-day female. So, the guesstimate from our plant breeders gives us a range based on harvest moisture during testing pre-commercially to kind of give us a starting point if you will. We’ve got several hybrids in the book [that] might say they’re full season, but actually they dry down tremendously well in any condition whether it’s planted in April or the 20th of May,” says Wornhoff.

Click HERE for the list of corn hybrids offered through Specialty Hybrids.

Click HERE for the list of soybean hybrids offered through Specialty Hybrids.

Click BELOW to hear C.J. Miller’s report on how hot, dry conditions have sped up planting progress across Indiana.

https://hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/CJ-WRAP-HOW-HOT-DRY-CONDITIONS-HAVE-SPED-UP-PLANTING-PROGRESS.mp3

Click BELOW to hear the full interview with Eric Wornhoff with Specialty Hybrids.

https://hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/CJ-FULL-INTERVIEW-ERIC-WORNHOFF-WITH-SPECIALTY-HYBRIDS.mp3