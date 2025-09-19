How Field Atlas is Preparing Students for Careers in Environmental Studies, Sustainable Agriculture

There are many different careers in the agbioscience industry. But, many college students may not be aware of the ones that focus on environmental studies and sustainable agriculture.

“I really want to work in conservation, and I know that conservation is such a big part of agriculture,” says Aliviah Cartwright, who is a natural resources and environmental management major at Ball State University. She’s also a Field Atlas ambassador for AgriNovus Indiana.

She says she’s passionate about conservation biology and soil sciences, and she’s excited to make connections with ag business owners and managers through the Field Atlas program that she may not have been able to make on her own.

“Joining Field Atlas means I get exposed to the world of agriculture,” she says. “It will also help expose me to other people so I may network and learn about the industry.”

Aliviah says her goal after graduating from Ball State is to work for an agbioscience company that helps farmers with conservation practices and be able to put more sustainability efforts into place.

“I want to work with farmers to not only help increase their yields, but also help them protect their land,” she says. “I also want to make sure that we are creating relationships with the land and the economy of that land.”

If you’re a college student and would like to learn more about the Field Atlas program through AgriNovus Indiana, as well as the many careers in the agbioscience field, visit MyFieldAtlas.com.

