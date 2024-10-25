How FFA is Helping Keaton Brown of DeKalb County on His Path to Becoming a Farmer

Keaton Brown, a member of Eastside FFA and a freshman at Eastside Jr./Sr. High School in DeKalb County. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

If you walk through the Indiana Convention Center during the National FFA Convention & Expo, it’s easy to come across a group of students wearing blue corduroy jackets with INDIANA emblazoned in gold across the back. That’s how Hoosier Ag Today’s C.J. Miller came across Eastside FFA from the DeKalb County Eastern Consolidated School District, which is north of Fort Wayne.

Keaton Brown, a freshman at Eastside Junior/Senior High School in Butler, Indiana, shared why he became involved with FFA.

“I became a member because Miss Lauren Hook, my FFA advisor, was actually my babysitter, so I’ve always been good friends with her. My sisters have always been in FFA and it looked fun, so I decided to join,” he says.

Brown adds that after graduating from high school, he plans to work on his family’s farm in DeKalb County.

“My dad, mom, uncle, and aunt are all owners of the farm,” says Brown. “We farm about 1,600 acres and have about 300 head of beef cattle and on the side, we like to make maple syrup.”

He says that the FFA projects that he has been involved with will help him on his path to become a full-time farmer with his family’s farm.

“Last year, me and my good friend Memphis did a demonstration about plant and soil science, and it has helped me learn more about improving our soils to help get better yields on our farm,” says Brown.

CLICK BELOW to hear the full conversation with Keaton Brown of Eastside FFA in DeKalb County during the 97th National FFA Convention & Expo in downtown Indianapolis.

