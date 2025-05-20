How Envita® from Azotic Can Help Boost Nitrogen and Yield for Corn Producers

There are a lot of different products out there for nitrogen management for corn. However, Envita® helps corn producers “fill in the gaps.”

“Envita® helps to make your fields more uniform it raises the lowest spots up so that the field is uniform throughout,” says John Squire, lead agronomist with Azotic.

He tells Hoosier Ag Today that Envita® is their systemic biological nitrogen fixation product.

“Envita® is a nitrogen-fixing bacteria—the bacteria lives inside the crop. It helps a grower it fill in the gaps,” he says. “Every year, that crop goes through a period of time, whether it’s a day or week, where it does not have access to the nitrogen that it needs an Envita® kicks in and fills in that gap to continue production, so that corn does not have a bad day for nitrogen.”

He says that Envita® provides a constant, season-long supply of nitrogen from within the cells of the plant—exactly where nitrogen is needed—providing nitrogen at the right place, at the right time.

Envita® can be applied in-furrow (at planting) or as a foliar spray, making it versatile for different crop types and application methods.

Squire adds that if you’ve never tried Envita® before, now is the time.

“Think about a hybrid or a variety that your producing. If you know Hybrid-A works better than Hybrid-B, you’re going to plant more of it. But, you know sometimes Hybrid-B wins. That’s the way that it is with this. We have enough confidence to say it’s going to provide value to you and we have a performance guarantee to stand behind that,” he says.

