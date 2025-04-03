How Accomplish MAX™ Can Help Provide More Nutrients and Protection to Corn and Soybean Crops

If you’re a corn and soybean producer, not only are you set to start another planting season—but you’re probably already thinking about getting the most out of your yield come harvest time.

That’s why you may want to consider Accomplish MAX .

“Accomplish MAX can help plants overcome some early season stress—things like saltiness of the fertilizers, encouraging some root growth, and encouraging some tolerance to cool temperatures,” says Ron Calhoun, Plant Nutrition Marketing Manager with Nutrien Ag Solutions and Loveland Products.

He says Accomplish MAX can help improve your crop’s nutrient availability—plus the biochemistry in Accomplish MAX can also help protect your crops if the soil temperatures end up dipping far lower than what they were at planting.

“We can’t plant all of our crops on the optimum day, and so with a product like Accomplish MAX , we can provide some of the benefits that that microbial community would be providing, but we can apply those biochemistry products to make that happen before those optimum conditions exist to make sure that the plant can have what it needs as it’s getting going,” he says.

Ron adds that Accomplish MAX is very easy to use.

“In a corn situation, it would be quite common to have Accomplish MAX put in with your at-plant in-furrow nutrition,” he says. “You could also put it in a 2×2, so it’s something that is very easily mixable with other things. The same way we could see that used in either a corn or soybean program, or any sort of liquid application where you wanting to treat the acre or affect that band of nutrition in and around the root zone, Accomplish MAX can integrate into that into what you’re already doing.”

Overall key benefits of using Accomplish MAX :

Improves nutrient availability and uptake by mineralizing nutrients in the soil

Creates a more fibrous and extensive root system to improve crop access to nutrients

May increase crop tolerance to abiotic stressors like cold temperatures, drought and fertilizer-induced salinity stress

Enhances overall plant performance to help growers reach their yield potential

Learn more about Accomplish MAX at LovelandProducts.com.

CLICK BELOW to hear Hoosier Ag Today’s full conversation with Ron Calhoun with Loveland Products and Nutrien Ag Solutions about the benefits of using Accomplish MAX .