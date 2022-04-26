How a Pulaski County Dairy Farmer Teaches Others About the Dairy Industry

Ashley Risner with LoehmerDairy in Pulaski County, Indiana. Photo courtesy of LoehmerDairy.

Ashley Risner works full-time with her dad, Maurice Loehmer, on their family’s dairy farm near the town of Monterey, Indiana in Pulaski County. However, Ashley hasn’t always been running LoehmerDairy with her father.

Ashley had received her teaching degree from Butler University and was a Spanish and social studies teacher at Eastern Pulaski High School for six years when she decided to leave her teaching job and return to her father’s farm to help grow the family business.

“I just felt it was fitting to take all the skills that I learned in college and also through teaching and bring them back to the dairy,” says Ashley, who now uses her passion for teaching to educate others about the dairy industry.

“Recently this year I’ve done ‘Adopt a Cow’ through [The American Dairy Association of Indiana] where classrooms all over the U.S. adopt different calves and we send them updates about every six weeks or so,” she says. “On Friday, I’m going to do a live YouTube with all the classrooms that have adopted our calves.”

Cattle at LoehmerDairy in Pulaski County, Indiana. Photo courtesy of LoehmerDairy.

Ashley says she enjoys teaching children how their milk makes it to their homes.

“I really like connecting with the community [and] teaching others about farming and where milk comes from.”

Click below to hear the complete interview with Ashley Risner from LoehmerDairy in “The Dairy Download Podcast” presented by the American Dairy Association of Indiana.

https://hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/DAIRY-DOWNLOAD-MIXDOWN-ASHLEY-RISNER-WITH-LOEHMERDAIRY.mp3Ashley Risner with LoehmerDairy in Pulaski County, Indiana. Photo courtesy of LoehmerDairy.