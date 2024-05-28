House Subcommittee Advances AM for Every Vehicle Act

Lawmakers recently advanced the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act out of a subcommittee. The House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Innovation, Data and Commerce’s marked up and passed the legislation for full committee consideration.

The action follows a subcommittee hearing on April 30, and mirrors the draft legislative language that was the focus of hearing. Representatives from the National Association of Broadcasting and the National Association of Farm Broadcasting attended that hearing.

During Thursday’s markup, Representative Debbie Dingell, a Michigan Democrat, noted that automakers are ready to commit to voluntarily keeping AM radio in vehicles but added, “I also think AM radio should be in all — in cars as well as trucks, boats, agriculture, and recreational vehicles. I think we need to study those issues.”

Legislation to require AM radio as a safety feature in all vehicles currently has 61 cosponsors in the Senate and 254 cosponsors in the House of Representatives.