House Republicans Sound Alarm on Plan to Navigable Waters Protection Rule

Top Republican leaders in the House of Representatives warn that the Environmental Protection Agency may be returning to the Obama-era Waters of the United States definition.

In a letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan announced Friday, the members outlined their concerns regarding the intention to rewrite the Navigable Waters Protection Rule.

“With all the other crises confronting our nation it makes little sense to unravel a final rule that has taken decades of Agency action, litigation, and legislation to settle,” wrote the members.

They urged the EPA and Army Corps of Engineers not to ignore the input of the general public, small businesses, federal and state agencies, and the rest of the regulated community to create another rule that provides less regulatory certainty for the involved stakeholders.

Representatives David Rouzer, Glenn GT Thompson, Kevin McCarthy, Sam Graves and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, along with Bruce Westerman and Blaine Luetkemeyer and others, signed the letter.