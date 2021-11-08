House Passes $1T Infrastructure Bill, Agriculture Sector Pleased

Late on Friday, the House got together and voted on the $1 trillion infrastructure package.

The bill passed by a vote of 228 to 206 and will mean improvements to highway, broadband, bridges and other infrastructure.

The bill was to have been voted on by the House many months ago, but was delayed mostly by Democrats on the spending. Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, said that while the organization was disappointed with the holdups, they’re glad it passed now.

“We cannot afford to ignore the millions of miles of roadways, waterways and railways rural America relies on to keep our country fed, especially as we see widespread supply chain challenges,” said Duvall in a statement. “Bipartisan efforts such as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act provide commonsense solutions to our nation’s infrastructure challenges, and we look forward to seeing the bill signed into law.”

That sentiment was also reiterated by Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack in regard to the changes in rural broadband the country will see.

“As we make significant progress in closing the digital divide and delivering 21st century broadband, farmers will have access to real-time information and new technologies needed to maintain their competitive edge, small businesses will be able to develop their markets, and rural communities can become better connected to jobs, telemedicine, and distance learning,” Vilsack issued in a statement.

The bill will now head to President Biden’s desk for his signature. There is no word on when he plans on signing it.