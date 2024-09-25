House Bill Mandates Milk for Military Dining Facilities

Congressmen Derrick Van Orden (R-WI-03) and Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA-14) have introduced a bill that would require that milk be provided to military personnel as part of their dining options at military installations.

The Strengthening Our Servicemembers with Milk Act directs the U.S. Secretary of Defense to provide fluid or powdered milk to members of the Armed Forces at dining facilities on military installations.

“The milk produced by our hardworking dairy farmers is a vital source of nutrients, playing a critical role in supporting the health and strength of our servicemembers,” said Van Orden. “By mandating milk on military installations, we are ensuring our men and women in uniform have access to healthy food options while serving our country.”

“Milk plays an important role in America’s success — providing vital nutrients to the American people with the help of our dairy farmers in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and across our nation,” said Reschenthaler. “I am proud to introduce this legislation with my fellow Navy veteran to ensure our servicemembers have access to a variety of milk options while also supporting our dairy farmers.”

Both Rep. Van Orden and Rep. Reschenthaler are veterans of the U.S. Navy.

