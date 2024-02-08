House Ag Committee Democrats Push SNAP Funding, Climate Investment Protections as Farm Bill Priorities

From left to right: Rep. Jim Costa (D-CA-21st District) and Rep. David Scott (D-GA-13th District), who also serves as the Ranking Member of the House Ag Committee. Both are among the most senior Democrats serving on the House Ag Committee. Photo courtesy of House Ag Committee Democrats.

Democrats who serve on the House Agriculture Committee published a memo this week laying out their priorities for the next Farm Bill.

Among the policies outlined by Democrats in the memo including the protection of both Inflation Reduction Act climate investments and funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP).

Rep. David Scott (D-GA-13th District), House Ag Committee Ranking Member:

“After months of Republican discord and disorder delaying the passage of the farm bill, the principles document presents an honest assessment of where House Democrats are on farm bill policy and offers our Republican colleagues an unambiguous and straightforward path to passing a strong, effective, and bipartisan farm bill.”

Rep. Jim Costa (D-CA-21st District), Ranking Member of the Livestock, Dairy, and Poultry Subcommittee:

“Americans are counting on Congress to get a Farm Bill done, it’s America’s safety net. It bolsters our agricultural economy and ensures no American goes hungry. These principles reflect an effective roadmap that will grow the global competitiveness of American agriculture.”

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-7th District), Ranking Member of the Conservation, Research, and Biotechnology Subcommittee:

“For years, we’ve worked to gather input from producers on the ground in districts like mine in Virginia and get a bipartisan Farm Bill across the finish line. As a committee, we’ve engaged in good-faith negotiations to make sure our efforts are responsive to the needs of crop and livestock producers across our country. As the Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Conservation, Research, and Biotechnology, I share our firm commitment to protecting historic conservation funding, strengthening opportunities for producers, and moving a strong, bipartisan Farm Bill to the President’s desk. We have made clear all along the necessary steps to accomplish this goal — and we are united at the negotiating table.”

Rep. Shontel Brown (D-OH-11th District), Ranking Member of the General Farm Commodities, Risk Management, and Credit Subcommittee:

“It’s time to get to work and pass a farm bill that moves America forward. House Democrats are ready to listen, negotiate, and work constructively to finish the job. In support of a productive process, we’ve outlined our principles, including reducing hunger and improving equity. Where we stand is very clear. The farm bill matters for people in every county in this country and there is no more time to waste.”

Rep. Yadira Caraveo (D-CO-8th District), Ranking Member of the Commodity Markets, Digital Assets, and Rural Development Subcommittee:

“As a proud Representative of many rural communities in Colorado, I am strongly pushing for more and better opportunities for our rural communities. From basic services like healthcare and education to developments on rural broadband and infrastructure, we need to make sure our rural communities have the opportunity to thrive. As I work with my colleagues on a strong, effective, and bipartisan farm bill, I am eager to work on creating opportunities for rural communities and ensuring no American is left with underserved essential services.”

Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-OR-6th District), Ranking Member of the Forestry Subcommittee:

“For the past several months, I have met with farmers and rural stakeholders across Oregon’s Sixth District about their priorities for the farm bill. What my colleagues and I have laid out today is a direct product of those conversations. Taken together, these principles represent a clear-cut, no-nonsense path to getting this legislation across the finish line with bipartisan support. Now, it is my hope that we can come together and finally pass a robust farm bill that includes these and many other top priorities for Oregonians.”

Click HERE to read the full memo from House Ag Committee Democrats on their priorities for the next Farm Bill.