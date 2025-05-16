House Ag Committee Approves Cutting $300 Billion to SNAP in Reconciliation Bill

The House Agriculture Committee has approved cutting as much as $300 billion in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as part of the House Budget Reconciliation Bill. GOP leaders say they plan to use those funds to help pay for $60 billion in Farm Bill programs, according to a report by Politico.

The committee voted 29-25 along party lines on Wednesday to force states to share the cost of SNAP benefits.

Rep. Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson (PA-15), who serves as Chairman of the House Agriculture committee, issued the following statement:

“For far too long, the SNAP program has drifted from a bridge to support American households in need to a permanent destination riddled with bureaucratic inefficiencies, misplaced incentives, and limited accountability. This portion of the One Big, Beautiful Bill restores the program’s original intent, offering a temporary helping hand while encouraging work, cracking down on loopholes exploited by states, and protecting taxpayer dollars while supporting the hardworking men and women of American agriculture.”

Rep. Jim Baird (R-IN-04), who serves on the House Ag Committee, released the following statement on his Facebook page on Wednesday evening regarding the committee’s approval of the House Budget Reconciliation Bill:

The measure now goes before the House Budget Committee for their markup of the full reconciliation bill on Friday at 9 a.m. Eastern time. Once approved, the legislation will then go before a full-floor vote in the House.