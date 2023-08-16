House Ag Chair Thompson: Farm Bill Extension Likely

House Agriculture Chairman Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson says, “We’re probably going to need an extension,” referring to the timing of the 2023 Farm Bill.

At a listening session in Missouri this week, the Pennsylvania Republican acknowledged that “the clock is ticking,” with the current farm bill set to expire at the end of the fiscal year, September 30.

The event is one of many held by the committee that Thompson calls a “perpetual barnstorming tour” across rural America.

The House Agriculture Committee is expected to release a draft version of the 2023 Farm Bill, possibly by the end of the month, according to Thompson.

The chairman says, “There’s a lot of competition” for time on the House floor next month, with appropriations bills still needing attention, as well. However, any continuing resolution would likely have a farm-bill extension included.

Thompson adds, “I hope it’s a very short extension,” if one is needed.