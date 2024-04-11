House Ag Chair Intends on Farm Bill Markup in May

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson says “without a doubt,” the farm bill will be out of his committee by Memorial Day.

The Pennsylvania Republican says he found a way to fund commodity program changes, adding, “it’s going to allow us to do what we know needs to be done in terms of safety net issues.”

Getting a five-year farm bill across the finish line remains the priority for agriculture following last years’ one-year extension of the 2018 farm bill. However, lawmakers in the Senate, like Senator Chuck Grassley, are not optimistic.

Grassley said to reporters this week, “What they need is a five-year extension, but I’m very pessimistic about there being an agreement in the Senate on a bipartisan farm bill this year.”

While the House may ultimately pass a bill, Grassley adds, “I don’t think you should assume that that’s got much to do with what’s happening in the United States Senate.”