Hoping to Miss Some of Those Hit and Miss Showers for Planting Progress

We’ve got a dry weekend opening up across Indiana. That’s according to HAT Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin in our first planting weather forecast of the season presented by Beacon Credit Union. He’s looking for good evaporation and drying both Saturday and Sunday.

“Probably seeing some west and northwest breezes in here, so it may not be super warm, especially compared to what we saw Thursday and Friday, but we should be seeing a good drying, good evaporation over the weekend here. I’m going to stretch this dry weather into the early part of Monday as well. So, that is going to be two and a half, maybe if you’re lucky three days back-to-back-to-back, that are going to be suitable for fieldwork, especially if you stay on the lower end of the rain range from Friday.”

Martin is tracking a frontal boundary that comes in two waves Tuesday- early hit-and-miss showers in the northern part of the state and then better action later in the day across the whole state.

“Right now, I’m going to say anywhere from a quarter to one inch of precipitation. With that, though, the one inch is going to be coming on the back of thunderstorms, and those seem to be more so placed in the south and southwest than anywhere else. I do think everybody gets wet on Tuesday into Wednesday, but it’s not going to be ‘over the top’ precipitation.”

Martin says the rest of the week is still a little up in the air. He’s liking a relatively dry forecast from May 1st to the 5th, but he’s seeing some potential for moisture coming from the south on the afternoon of the 1st.

“That’s mostly going to be I-70 southward where we could see a chance of moisture. It’s going to be coming through very quickly, so I think we’ll get back to drying soon after. Overall, with three days in between a couple of weather systems here, I think we have an opportunity for fieldwork, but it’s going to be touch and go and heavily dependent on how much rain you do see when it falls. We’ve got some pretty wide rain ranges here, and also the ability to miss some scattered showers.”

Hear Martin’s forecast each weekday as part of the Hoosier Ag Today podcast in the free HAT mobile app.